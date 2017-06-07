Peacock trashes liquor store, causes $500 in damage

Peacock (Photo: Purestock)

A female peacock made her way into a Los Angeles-area liquor store Monday and caused $500 in damage, according to the store manager.

The peahen walked through an open door at Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, Calif., and made herself at home in the liquor store, AP reported.

Store manager Rani Ghanem, whose parents own the store, told AP he didn't realize the peahen was in the liquor store until a customer asked him about the bird.

Ghanem tried to get the bird out of the store, but was unsuccessful and called the 911.

In video taken by Ghanem, an animal control officer tries to catch the bird, who escapes each attempt.

“He was trying to get it with the fishing net, and [the bird] jumped on the first wine bottle. When that happened, I was like, ‘Aw, this is about to be a big mess,’ ” Ghanem told AP. “He tried to get it again with the net ... It just went straight diving into all the bottles. The more he kept on trying to use the net, the more it kept on flapping its wings and knocking everything over.”

Ghanem said he ultimately helped the officer catch the peahen and they took the bird outside.

While a peacock in a liquor store may seem strange, peacocks are common in the area, where they were introduced by the city's founder in the early 1900s, according to AP.

The birds are protected in the area.

Ghanem told AP that the bird caused $500 of damage in 90 minutes.

“Yeah, he’s got expensive taste,” Ghanem told AP. “I’m like, ‘You break, you buy, dude.’ But clearly he didn’t. He got away with it.”

