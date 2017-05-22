Obama's photographer trails 'House of Cards' President Frank Underwood

Here Underwood gets a shoeshine in Union Station and greets a well-wisher. The group is scheduled to travel to other destinations throughout the day. (Photo: Pete Souza)

Frank Underwood is getting the presidential treatment from a real White House photographer.

Pete Souza, who followed Presidents Obama and Reagan around snapping photos, is at it again in Washington, D.C., Monday, where Kevin Spacey, in character as House of Cards' fictional president, is hitting landmarks in the nation's capital for a publicity photo shoot for the Netflix series, with Michael Kelly, who plays aide Doug Stamper, in tow. Souza is known for his candid shots, and a new book, Obama: Intimate Portraits: The Historic Presidency in Photographs, is due later this year.

The series, which returns for a fifth season May 30, has mounted other publicity efforts that cement Underwood among real-life commanders-in-chief. Last year he had an official portrait unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery by British artist Jonathan Yeo.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM