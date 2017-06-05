Neighbor kills Oklahoma man trying to drown babies in a bathtub

(Photo: CBS)

ADA, Oklahoma (CBS) -- Authorities say the man who was killed by a neighbor after he attempted to drown his infant 3-month-old twins in southeastern Oklahoma as 27-year-old Leland Foster.

Officials also identified the man who shot and killed foster as Cash Freeman. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said Foster was killed after his 12-year-old daughter ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

According to KXII, police said that neighbor went inside the home, confronted the man holding the two infants in the tub and shot him twice.

The babies were taken from the home to Mercy Hospital in Ada, and then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Bratcher said the 3-month-old twins are doing fine, and were released from OU Medical Center on Saturday.

Their grandfather said he was glad the twins were finally safe, reported KXII.

