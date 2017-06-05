Several dead in shooting at Orlando business, deputies say

(Photo: CBS/WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WKMG/CBS) -- Several people were killed Monday in a mass shooting at a business in Orange County, according to sheriff's officials.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there are "multiple fatalities" in a "tragic incident." It is not known, however, how many people were killed.

Sources told News 6 that the shooter, a disgruntled employee, is among the dead.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. at an industrial area on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, northwest of Colonial Drive and State Road 417 in Orlando. Authorities have not named the business.

Officials said the situation has been contained and the scene has been "stabilized." No details about the victims or the shooter have been released.

Several law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and K-9s are searching the area, News 6's Johny Fernandez reported.

A man who owns a nearby business told News 6 that he closed his shop for the day due to concern for his employees' safety.

Sources told News 6 that there is no terror link to the shooting.

Officials tweeted that they will provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs are at the scene. Demings is expected to make a statement.

