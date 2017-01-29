Miss France Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe 2017

Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe. (Photo: Alex Mertz, Miss Universe Organization)

Of the three Miss Universe finalists — Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar — only one could take home the crown.

The honors went to Miss France, with Pelissier named the competition's first runner-up and Tovar the second-runner-up.

Mittenaere, 24, is a Parisian native, currently pursuing a degree in dental surgery. She plans to use her Miss Universe platform to advocate for dental and oral hygiene.

During the competition's Q&A session, Mittenaere praised France's open borders and refugee population. "In France, we want to have the most globalization that we can, we want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can," she told the judges.

The competition's other two runners-up also made impressions on the judges. Pelissier, 24, told the audience how surviving the 2010 Haiti earthquake made her a more resilient person.

And earlier in the night, Tovar, 23, provided the night's most humorous moment, joking about host Steve Harvey's slip-up during last year's Miss Universe competition, when he mistakenly declared Colombia the winner instead of Miss Philippines.

"A lot of people hate you," she told Harvey onstage.

The competition's top 13 finalists were Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and Miss USA Deshauna Barber.

USA TODAY