A little love note was what many in America were needing Tuesday morning following the violence in Las Vegas and loss of Tom Petty.

And former first lady Michelle Obama has provided one, although intended for her husband, that we can all take solace in for a moment.

The Harvard Law grad and Let's Move champion wished former president Barack Obama happy 25th anniversary Tuesday morning with a sweet tweet.

"Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I [heart] you," she captioned a black and white photo, seemingly from their wedding day in 1992.

The couple's love story, which got the cinematic treatment last year in Southside With You, began when Michelle was assigned to mentor Barack, a summer associate at her law firm in Chicago in 1989.

Nearly three decades later, they're navigating life post-White House and finishing raising daughters Sasha, 16, and Malia, 19, whom they recently dropped off at Harvard for her freshman year of college.

"I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery, and I was proud that I did not cry in front of her," Barack recounted at a reception last week. "But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."

Pardon us if we sniffle a little, too.

