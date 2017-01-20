Mexico drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "el Chapo Guzman" (C), is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press on February 22, 2014 in Mexico City. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA, This content is subject to copyright.)

Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman appeared in a U.S. court Friday following his extradition from Mexico and pleaded not guilty to charges that he led the trafficking syndicate known as the “Sinaloa Cartel.”

Guzman, who looked dazed in the New York courtroom, wore a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue pants and sneakers. Guzman answered questions through an interpreter and said he could understand the judge's English, the Associated Press reports. No bail was sought.

The indictment in Brooklyn against Guzman, with 17 criminal counts, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at a news conference, Reuters reports.

“Guzman’s story is not one of a do-gooder or a Robin Hood or even one of those famous escape artists who miraculously escaped from Mexican prisons on multiple occasions. Rather the allegations in the indictment make clear that in the course of decades, Guzmans’ destructive and murderous rise as an international narcotics trafficker was akin to a small cancerous tumor, " Capers said. "He’s a man known for no other life than a life of crime violence death and destruction. And he’ll have to answer for that. That’s who Chapo Guzman was."

U.S. prosecutors have more than 40 witnesses ready to testify against Guzman, Capers told reporters, adding that the trial will likely last "many" weeks, according to Reuters.

Guzman, who has escaped Mexican prisons twice and led authorities on a months-long search in 2015, was flown out of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the Justice Department offered its “gratitude’’ to the Mexican government for expediting the transfer.

Among the U.S., charges lodged against him are conspiracy, organized crime, weapons possession, murder and money laundering.

Despite his ruthless reign, the U.S., has assured the Mexican government that Guzman, 59, will not face the prospect of the death penalty, which is not applied in Mexico.

Guzman made world headlines in 2015 when he slipped out of his cell in the maximum security Altiplano federal prison and through a mile-long tunnel to freedom. The dramatic escape prompted a worldwide manhunt which concluded last January with his arrest following a deadly shootout in Los Mochis, a Mexican coastal city of 250,000 in Guzman's home state of Sinaloa.

Attorney General Arely Gómez González had said the search had drawn few valuable clues until Guzman reached out to actors and producers and began planning a biopic. That tipped off investigators to his location, and Gómez said a journey to the rugged Sierra Madre by American actor Sean Penn drew authorities to Guzman.

El Chapo — meaning "Shorty" for his 5-foot-6 stature — has been an iconic figure in the drug trade for decades. He was first captured in Guatemala in 1993 and was extradited to Mexico. He was serving a 20-year sentence on drug-trafficking charges in a different prison when he pulled off an equally intricate escape in 2001. He was recaptured in Mexico in February 2014.

His grip on the multibillion-dollar cartel remained strong. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says he was able to remain a force by communicating with his son and other cartel leaders through lawyers and others who visited him at the Altiplano prison outside Mexico City.

Guzman's transfer came in the waning hours of the Obama administration and amid concern about how the election of Donald Trump, whose promise to build a wall along the southern border could strain relations between the U.S. and Mexico.

