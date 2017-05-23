Melania, President Trump and a modern history of presidential hand holding

US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the runway as they prepare to board Air Force One before departing from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on May 23, 2017 for Rome. / AFP PHOTO / Jack GUEZ (Photo: JACK GUEZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

Melania Trump is making headlines over her apparent refusal to hold the president's hand.

Example one happened Monday, when she and President Trump were walking down the tarmac after landing in Israel. She appears to swat his hand away.

Example two took place Tuesday, when the pair were disembarking from their plane in Rome. The president appears to reach for his wife's hand, but Melania quickly moves it away, brushing hair out of her face.

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017

Why does it seem to matter? Maybe because we haven't seen such a stir over a physical gesture before.

Below, a photo history of the last five presidents and first ladies who can show the Trumps how it's done:

2016: Barack and Michelle Obama

2008: George W. and Laura Bush

2000: Bill and Hillary Clinton

1989: George H.W. and Barbara Bush

1985: Ronald and Nancy Reagan

And a reminder that the Trumps did hold hands on Inauguration Day:

© 2017 USATODAY.COM