Masked suspects shoot man 'execution style' in Baltimore barbershop

Two of three masked suspects who entered a barbershop in Baltimore moments before 26-year-old Cody Boyd was gunned down on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016. CBS BALTIMORE

BALTIMORE (CBS NEWS) — Police are searching for a trio of masked suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Baltimore barbershop, reports CBS Baltimore.

Police say the victim was in a chair waiting to get a haircut at A Cut Above All barbershop Tuesday when he was shot several times at point blank range as employees and customers looked on.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Cody Boyd, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Investigators say surveillance video shows three masked men walking into the barber shop before gunning Boyd down. It also shows one suspect returning to the barbershop, moments after leaving, to fire more shots.

Police say the three masked men then took off in a four-door red Nissan. No arrests have been made in the case.

“That’s three killers on the streets, right now, free to harm anyone else,” Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith told the station.

