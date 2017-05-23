Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 3:53 PM. CDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Death toll climbs to 22 in concert attack
-
Two poll workers found guilty of voter fraud
-
Grandmother and boy killed in school bus crash
-
VERIFY: Can you legally use hazard lights while driving?
-
Neighbors have serious complaints about mail
-
VERIFY: Is FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?
-
KHOU 11 Investigates: Gift Card Draining
-
HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston
-
Security increased for U2, John Legend concerts in Houston
-
What texting while driving ban would mean for Texans
More Stories
-
Deputies: Search underway for possible murder…May 23, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
-
State cites Spring daycare after worker accused of…May 23, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Youngest identified Manchester terror victim, 8, was…May 23, 2017, 11:57 a.m.