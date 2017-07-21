Man says he killed stepdaughter because 'it wasn't dinner time'

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan man had already admitted stabbing and killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter. But a police detective wanted to know more — he wanted to know why.

Thomas McClellan had told Detective Charles Buckland that he spent part of the day arguing with Victoria King — his stepdaughter Luna Younger's mother — whom he had married about three months earlier.

He'd told Buckland that he was at home with Luna while King was at work, and that he was taking a nap in the bedroom when Luna knocked on the door sometime around 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2016.

The interview, recorded when McClellan turned himself in hours after the girl's burned body was found by firefighters inside a Holt, Mich., apartment, was played Thursday afternoon during McClellan's murder trial in Ingham County's (Mich.) 30th Circuit Court.

"What was so awful about Luna today that you had to kill her," Buckland asked.

There was silence.

"I don't wanna guess something, Tom. I wanna hear it from you," said the 22-year veteran of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

After another long silence. The detective asked again.

"What'd she do, Tom?"

Finally, McClellan responded: "I told her it wasn't dinner time."

