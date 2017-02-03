Machete-wielding 'terrorist' shot during attack near Louvre

PARIS — French soldiers opened fire on a man wielding a machete who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he attacked them near the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday. The attacker was seriously wounded, according to local media reports.

The incident happened at the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping center that connects to the museum. The world-famous Louvre is home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. It wasn't immediately clear if any tourists were at the scene of the attack at the time.

Yves Lefebvre, a police union official, said the attacker, who was carrying two backpacks and two machetes, attacked a soldier when he was told that he couldn't bring his bags into the mall.

“That’s when he got the knife out and that’s when he tried to stab the soldier,” Lefebvre said, according to the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the attack was "terrorist in nature."

