KHOU
Close

Listen: Videos capture sound of explosion at Manchester Arena

KHOU.com Staff & CBS NEWS , KHOU 5:14 AM. CDT May 23, 2017

Multiple people are dead after a blast Monday night in Manchester, England, at an Ariana Grande concert, police say.

At a news conference late Monday,  Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said authorities are treating the explosion at Manchester Arena as a "terrorist incident" until they have further information.

"This is a very concerning time for everyone," Hopkins said. 

Early Tuesday, Hopkins said there are children among the deceased.

Hopkins said a man detonated what appears to have been an improvised explosive device.

TMZ posted video from inside the arena that shows concert goers reacting in shock to a large boom heard throughout the venue.

A dash camera from a vehicle parked near the arena captured audio of what sounds like the moment of the explosion, take a listen:

 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories