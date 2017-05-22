Listen: Videos capture sound of explosion at Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

Multiple people are dead after a blast Monday night in Manchester, England, at an Ariana Grande concert, police say.

At a news conference late Monday, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said authorities are treating the explosion at Manchester Arena as a "terrorist incident" until they have further information.

"This is a very concerning time for everyone," Hopkins said.

Early Tuesday, Hopkins said there are children among the deceased.

Hopkins said a man detonated what appears to have been an improvised explosive device.

TMZ posted video from inside the arena that shows concert goers reacting in shock to a large boom heard throughout the venue.

A dash camera from a vehicle parked near the arena captured audio of what sounds like the moment of the explosion, take a listen:

Dash cam video purports to show moment of reported explosion at Manchester Arena https://t.co/otcOH3Scsl pic.twitter.com/l88m2Gc173 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.