Listen: Videos capture sound of explosion at Manchester Arena

Multiple people are dead after a blast Monday night in Manchester, England, at an Ariana Grande concert, police say.
At a news conference late Monday, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said authorities are treating the explosion at Manchester Arena as a "terrorist incident" until they have further information.
"This is a very concerning time for everyone," Hopkins said.
Early Tuesday, Hopkins said there are children among the deceased.
Hopkins said a man detonated what appears to have been an improvised explosive device.
TMZ posted video from inside the arena that shows concert goers reacting in shock to a large boom heard throughout the venue.
A dash camera from a vehicle parked near the arena captured audio of what sounds like the moment of the explosion, take a listen:
