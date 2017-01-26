Man who escaped prison in '75 caught impersonating baby who died in '49

Stephen York. (Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A Jacksonville man who'd escaped from prison over 40 years ago was found to be impersonating a baby who died in 1949 and is facing a list of charges Wednesday.

Stephen Michael York, 64, was found to be living a double-life under the alias of Joel Dean Hanes - a baby who died in 1949. Authorities say they do not know how he gained the infant's identity.

York used the false identity to get a Driver's License, a bank account and car insurance, an arrest affidavit says. He'd been involved in multiple traffic crashes and run-ins with authorities over the past couple years, and each time he pretended to be Hanes.

It would be a traffic crash that would eventually lead officers to find out about his double-life.

On Aug. 22 of last year, Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a minor, two-vehicle crash on County Road 218. York gave authorities the driver's license with Hanes's name on it. Deputies found out during computer checks that Hanes had died in 1949.

After more checks, deputies saw licenses listed under York's and Hanes's names - bearing the same photograph.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer investigated the name discrepancy and found out that Hanes died Feb. 1, 1949. The driver's license with Hanes's name was issued in 1975. That was around the time York escaped from a North Carolina prison. He was jailed for armed robbery.

Using Hanes's identity, York acquired vehicle registration, car insurance, a bank account and even made insurance claims after multiple crashes in the last few years.

York amazingly had many run-ins with officers over the past 20 years and each time impersonated Hanes. Several official traffic citations have Hanes's name on them, an FHP report says.

York has been charged with several felony fraud charges and was booked into the Clay County Jail Wednesday on $30,000 bond.

First Coast News caught up with York's wife who told us she only ever knew him by 'Joel Hanes.'

