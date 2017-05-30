Hot air balloon crashes moments after proposal in Canada

Sundance Edmonton Hot Air Balloon Landing Jeffrey Scott /YouTube

Getting engaged on a hot air balloon is memorable, but adding a near-crash into the mix makes for an unforgettable proposal.

Christine Peters and her boyfriend, Stephen Martin, were on a hot air balloon in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, when Martin popped the question, CTV Edmonton reported. Peters said yes, and what should have ended with the hot air balloon smoothly landing, turned into something out of a horror movie.

“All of a sudden, we're still 30 or 40 feet up in the air, and just the whole thing shakes, and you hear like cracking of branches, and we're in a tree,” Peters told CTV.

Another passenger on the balloon, Jeffrey Scott, posted video of the incident on YouTube, which shows the bumpy landing.

In the video, passengers can be heard panicking as the balloon cashes into some trees and then ultimately lands on the ground.

“It was gusting, and the pilot believes that we hit a down draft when we started our descent to land and it just pushed us down into the trees," Scott told Nine.com.au.

Despite the rocky landing, the couple told CTV it was an adventure.

“Plus, seeing as how I proposed to her, it makes for an awesome story,” Martin said.

Nothing like a near-death experience to bring you even closer together!

