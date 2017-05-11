'Hero' bus driver saves students before bus catches fire

The quick thinking of a South Carolina bus driver saved dozens of students from a school bus fire on Tuesday.

Bus driver Teresa Stroble was wrapping up her morning route about 7 a.m. when a pair of 9th-grade students sitting in the back of the bus alerted her to smoke. She then turned the car into a nearby car wash, evacuated the kids in under one minute, just before the bus became engulfed in flames.

District Five Schools of Spartanburg County, in an official statement on Facebook, called Stroble a "hero," who did, "exactly as she was trained" to avoid "what could have been a very tragic situation."

Once the kids were off the bus, the bus driver of seven years led them to a field behind the car wash and away from the bus as it burned. Soon the Duncan Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Stroble, also a teacher's assistant for the district during the day, hardly rested on her laurels. She rode the route home that day with her regular riders, which span in age from elementary to high school.

"She wanted to be on the bus that afternoon to reassure them," said school district spokeswoman Melissa Robinette.

The next morning, Stroble was driving the same route. This time in a different bus.

The Duncan Fire Department and the state of South Carolina, which owns the bus, is conducting the investigation.

