Hawaii-stationed soldier arrested for alleged ties to terror

A soldier stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State, according to the FBI field office in the Hawaiian capital.

FBI officials in a statement identified the soldier as Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, who the agency said was arrested Saturday by an FBI SWAT team.

Kang was due to appear in court Monday afternoon, the FBI said.

A criminal complaint filed with U.S. District Court in Hawaii claims that Kang swore allegiance to the Islamic State, tried to provide military documents to the terrorist group and also tried to provide training, the FBI said.

Kang graduated from Kaiser High School in Honolulu, CBS affiliate KGMB reported.

According to the Department of Defense, Kang was highly decorated and received multiple commendations, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal. His rank was Sergeant First Class and he was an air traffic control operator, according to the Department of Defense.

He has been deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Korea, the Department of Defense said.

Kang had been under investigation by the Army and FBI for more than a year, the FBI said.

