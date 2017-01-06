Names, mugshots released in Facebook Live hate crime attack

Brittany Covington, top left; Jordan Hill, bottom left; Tesfaye Cooper, top right; Tanishia Covington, bottom right / CHICAGO POLICE

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS) -- Four black suspects have been charged with hate crimes in an attack on a mentally disabled white teen that was live-streamed on Facebook, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Those charged are Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; and Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, all of Chicago. All four face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper, and Brittany Covington also face burglary charges. Hill also was charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The four were expected to appear in court Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had lawyers.

The video shows assailants threatening the 18-year-old victim with a knife, cutting off his clothing and forcing him to drink from a toilet. Chicago police eventually found the victim “in distress” walking along a street, authorities said.

The assailants can be heard on the video using profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

