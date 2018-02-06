Girl Scout cookies are back with 3 new flavors

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 4: while selling cookies at the Harvard Square subway stop on January 4, 2013 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Science Monitor, 2013 The Christian Science Monitor)

If you haven't given up on your New Year's resolution then here is another thing to tempt you with - Girl Scout cookies.

America's favorite girls are back in action in your local areas selling there delicious brands of cookies. Cookie box prices this year are $5 (pending on your area, but this is the norm) and 100% of the revenue from the cookie sales go directly back to the local troop for their incredible Girl Scout experiences!

There are 3 brand new additions to the cookie lineup including: Trios (made with peanuts & oatmeal), S'mores (coated in chocolate and marshmallow goodness) and Toffee-Tastic (made with real toffee & caramel). The other cookies are: Thin Mints (the all-time bestseller), Caramel deLites, Thanks-A-Lot, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, Lemonades and Trefoils.

Get them while you can!

Daily Blast Live