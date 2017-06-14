Gabby Giffords on baseball practice shooting: 'My heart is with my former colleagues'

Gun violence victim and former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords during a visit to City Hall on her 2016 Vocal Majority Tour on October 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

Former Arizona representative Gabby Giffords, the last congressional lawmaker to be shot in an attack, said her heart was with her former colleagues following a shooting at a GOP congressional baseball game practice on Wednesday morning.

"My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day," Giffords said in a tweet.

In January 2011, Giffords, a Democrat then representing Arizona's 8th congressional district, was shot in the head during an assassination attempt that resulted in the deaths of six others. She survived, but the shooting left her disabled and resulted in her resignation from Congress.

Giffords has since become a vocal advocate for gun control and has worked alongside husband Mark Kelly to change gun laws. She is the founder of super PAC Americans for Responsible Solutions, which works toward gun violence prevention.

"Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right, the courage of new ideas," she said in March at an event in Phoenix. “I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together to be responsible. Democrats, Republicans, everyone, we must never stop fighting.”

