Frozen pizzas cover I-30 after tractor trailer accident in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- A tractor trailer carrying Tombstone frozen pizzas crashed on I-30 West Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor trailer hit the Mabelvale overpass, ripped open the side of the trailer, and spilled frozen pizzas all over I-30. The accident happened near the Chicot Road exit.

I-30 West is closed while officials work to clean the slippery mess off of the interstate. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is using front loaders to pick up the pizzas. They will later bring out a mechanical broom to try and get the rest of the debris off of the road. If it is still slippery after that, they will then use a high power hose.

I-30 East is open, but I-30 West is closed where the accident happened. Traffic is being detoured to exit 130.

No one was injured in the accident.

