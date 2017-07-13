Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed at Habitat build

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) and former first lady Roslynn Carter (L) attend the kick-off of an all-week construction project to mark the World Habitat Day. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2010 Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed at a Habitat build in Canada this morning.

Reporters were on scene covering the build and reported paramedics and firefighters scrambled to the site. Reportedly, one camera on site captured Carter saying "I'm tired", but he continued to work up until his collapse. Witnesses report Carter was suffering from dehydration.

A spokesman for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg with the president confirmed the collapse and said "He's going to be OK." Carter is headed to Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford sent a statement to KHOU sister station 11Alive news:

President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.

A spokesperson for the Carter Center in Atlanta declined comment, saying all updates would come through Habitat for Humanity.

The 92-year-old president and his wife, Rosalynn, are longtime supporters of Habitat for Humanity.

© 2017 WXIA-TV