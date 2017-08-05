Ex-teacher sentenced to 10 years for 'upskirt' videos of students

WOODBURY, N.J. — A former New Jersey school teacher who secretly shot videos under female students' skirts has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, authorities say.

Adam L. Mayr, 39, of Washington Township was sentenced Friday to 10 years after pleading guilty to official misconduct and invasion of privacy, according to the Gloucester County prosecutor.

Mayr — a former English teacher at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford — must serve at least five years of the sentence, according to prosecutor's office spokesman Bernie Weisenfeld.

Mayr's videos were discovered in 2015, but police said he had recorded teenage girls for about two years. More than 20 girls, most about the age of 14, were recorded, according to the prosecutor's office.

Since his arrest, six civil lawsuits have been filed against Mayr on behalf of the students, the prosecutor's office spokesman said.

