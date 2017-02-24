Warrant: Ex-student used hands to kill Georgia teacher in home

TARA GRINSTEAD / FINDTARA.COM

OCILLA, Ga. -- Teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead vanished from her south Georgia home in 2005, leaving a mystery that had stumped investigators for nearly 12 years - until a tip led to an unexpected arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a former student at Irwin County High School, where Grinstead taught history, has been charged with her murder.

The suspect, 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke, was being held at the Irwin County jail in Ocilla, about 165 miles southeast of Atlanta.





Ryan Alexander

“We always believed that it would be solved,” Connie Grinstead, the missing woman’s stepmother, told reporters at a courthouse news conference Thursday in which the GBI announced the arrest. “We just did not know when.”

CBS News’ “48 Hours” investigated the case in the episode “Stolen Beauty.”

The arrest provides some answers for a small farming community that has long grappled with Grinstead’s strange disappearance.

“When I heard, I just broke down in tears of relief, of anger, of sadness and frustration,” said Wendy McFarland, a fellow teacher and friend of Grinstead’s. “Everything that had been carried for the last 11 years and four months just bubbled to the surface.”

Duke burglarized the teacher’s home, and used his hands to kill her inside the residence, according to warrants that were read at a late Thursday court hearing, area news outlets reported. He then removed her body from the home with the intent of concealing her death, the warrants state.

During an arraignment soon after the announcement, Duke was charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary, reports CBS affiliate WGCL. He was appointed an attorney by the court and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Connie Grinstead held her husband’s hand during the court hearing.

“Our wounds are deep, and our hearts are broken,” she later told reporters.

As he was led out of the courthouse, Duke said nothing as reporters peppered him with questions about whether he killed the woman, and if so, why. Police have so far not released a motive.

