Congressman among 4 shot at baseball field in Virginia

Congressman loaded into air ambulance (Photo: CBS NEWS)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Just in: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot.

A total of five people where shot, including the Congressman.

The suspect is believed to be in custody.

Witnesses say more than 50 shots were fired, wounding Congressman Steve Scalise. Scalise was taken away by helicopter with an apparent gunshot wound to his hip.

