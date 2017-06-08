Comey: 'The Russians interfered in our election'
During Thursday's hearing, fired FBI director James Comey stressed that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election cycle with purpose, sophistication and was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government.
WUSA 10:45 AM. CDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea
-
Grand jury could hear beating case this week
-
More than 150 marijuana plants seized from vacant home
-
HPD: Woman admits to drugging underage girl to have sex with boyfriend
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
Local bar to open early, host watch party for Comey testimony Thursday
-
Family praying for charges in Denny's beating
-
Army serviceman upset over pricey toll bill
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: James Comey testimonyJun. 8, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
John Hernandez case could be presented to grand jury…Jun. 8, 2017, 9:14 a.m.
-
Turner to ask Houston City Council to join lawsuit…Jun. 8, 2017, 10:34 a.m.