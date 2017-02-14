Man goes overboard on cruise ship out of Florida

Photo: Google Images

GREAT HARBOR CAY, Bahamas - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Georgia man who went overboard from a cruise ship heading from Jacksonville, Fla. to the Bahamas.

Reports say the man, identified as Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, Ga. was on the Carnival Elation - about 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbor Cay in the Bahamas - when he went overboard on Monday. Wellons and his wife were taking part of a five-day Bahamas cruise that docked on Saturday.

His wife didn't report him missing until they arrived in Nassau, Bahamas around 8:30 a.m., saying he was last seen six hours earlier (around 2:30 a.m.).

After looking at surveillance video, authorities believe Wellons went overboard around 2:45 a.m.

In a statement, Carnival Elation said: "Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

