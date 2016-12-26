China's 1st aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea

This picture taken on an undisclosed date in December 2016 shows a Chinese J-15 fighter jet landing on the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier during military drills in the Bohai Sea, off China's northeast coast. China's Liaoning aircraft carrier battle group has conducted its first exercises with live ammunition, the country's navy said, in a show of strength as tensions with the US and Taiwan escalate. China's first and only aircraft carrier led large-scale exercises in the Bohai Sea, the People's Liberation Army Navy said late on December 15, 2016 in a statement on their website. / AFP / STR / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

BEIJING – China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea on Monday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

The ships, led by the Liaoning, sailed past the Pratas Islands, also known as the Dongsha Islands, a Taiwan-controlled atoll in the northern part of the South China Sea, according to the ministry.

China’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that the Liaoning had set off for a routine open-sea exercise in the Western Pacific as part of its annual training. But its entering into the politically sensitive South China Sea follows rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei over the status of the self-ruled island.

