Chilling video shows alleged assassins striking N. Korea leader's sibling

(CBS NEWS) - Newly-revealed security video from Malaysia apparently shows the moment when the half-brother of North Korea’s dictator was assassinated. The video from Kuala Lumpur’s airport shows an attacker wiping Kim Jong Nam’s face. He died a short time later.

Malaysia wants North Korea’s ambassador to explain his criticism of their investigation. Malaysia’s prime minister said he believes police have been “very objective.” North Korea’s ambassador said Malaysia’s investigation can’t be trusted. He also denied that the man killed was Kim Jong Nam.

The chilling security camera footage shows Kim navigating the busy airport last Monday, just moments before he’s attacked. As he stands at a check-in kiosk, his alleged assassins strike. A woman in a white shirt appears to wipe a cloth across his face with an accomplice before both slip back into the crowd.



Kim then alerts airport employees and police who bring him to the airport’s medical center. He later died en route to the hospital.

MORE: View full report at CBSNEWS.com

