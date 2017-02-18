Chicago Police charge man for gang hit that killed 2-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Police announced Saturday that they have charged a man with a long criminal history with the murders of a 2- year-old boy and his 26-year-old uncle who were brutally gunned down in what authorities say was a gang-related dispute.

Devon Swan, 26, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of the toddler, Lavontay White, and his uncle, Lazaric Collins, who were ambushed as they were riding in a car on the city’s West Side on Tuesday afternoon. Collins' 20-year-old girlfriend was also wounded in the stomach in the attack, part of which she had unwittingly broadcast on Facebook Live.

Police said they are looking for other individuals who may have played a role in the killing. Both Swan and Collins were documented gang members, according to police.

Investigators believe Collins was being targeted over some sort of dispute with Swan and other individuals, and the toddler and woman were hit by bullets meant for Collins.

"Lavontay wasn't someone who made some bad decisions and lost his way or got involved in a gang conflict," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. "He was just a little boy with his whole life ahead of him."

Police officials credited a prominent Chicago Catholic priest, Michael Pfleger, who urged community members to help police identify the shooter, with helping lead them to Swan.

Pfleger said community members who had information about the shooting reached out to him and agreed to speak to police if he accompanied them. He agreed, and police officials said those witnesses provided crucial information that led to them charging Swan.

Brendan Deenihan, the commander who heads the department's detectives' unit investigating the case, said Swan also made incriminating statements to police.

"He did say they were seeking revenge for a prior incident," Deenihan said.

Swan has been arrested at least nine times by Chicago Police and previously faced charges of armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, narcotics possession and other offences. Police arrested Swan on Thursday, and he was formally charged late Friday.

Lavontay was one of three children killed this week in gang-related gun violence in Chicago, which is suffering through a surge in violence that hasn’t been seen in the city in nearly two decades.

Johnson announced first-degree murder charges Wednesday against Antwan Jones, 19, for the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes.

TURN IN THE DAMN SHOOTERS.....I WILL GIVE YOU A REWARD...773-483-4300 — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) February 14, 2017

Authorities allege Jones, who police say is a gang member with a long rap sheet, inadvertently shot Takiya, who was sitting with her family in their van last Saturday, when he fired at some rivals who were selling marijuana near his apartment complex. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

CPD has charged 26 yr old Devon Swan in the unspeakable murder of 2 year old Lavontay White from Valentines Day. Press conf @ noon at CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/8ecEyx1GhZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 18, 2017

Less than an hour before Takiya was shot, Kanari Gentry Bowers, 12, was inadvertently struck in the head by gunfire as she played basketball with friends on an elementary school playground. After four days on life support, Kanari died Wednesday. Police have not apprehended a suspect in her shooting.

The city saw more than 760 shootings and 4,300 shooting victims in 2016 — more than New York and Los Angeles combined — and is off to a violent start to 2017. Through mid-February, Chicago has tallied at least 70 homicides and more than 300 shooting victims.

The department’s murder clearance rate — the calculation of cases that end with an arrest or identification of a suspect who can’t be apprehended — was 29% last year, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ's civil rights division released a scathing report last month that found that the Chicago Police Department beset by widespread racial bias, excessive use of force, poor training and feckless oversight of officers accused of misconduct. Justice officials make the case that building trust in the community and improving the clearance rate will be intertwine.

Pfleger, the Catholic priest who persuaded witnesses to come forward to help police arrest the suspect in the killing of Lavontay and his uncle, said that fear of retaliation is something residents in the city's most violence-plagued neighborhoods have difficultly grappling with.

"A lot of times a community doesn't respond because they are afraid. I get that," Pfleger said. "But we're just as afraid if that killer is still on the street. We have to take the initiative to say that we're going to become safer as a community when we take people who are killers off the streets. Your faith has to be greater than your fear."

Follow USA TODAY Chicago correspondent Aamer Madhani on Twitter: @AamerISmad

