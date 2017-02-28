Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

Emergency works tend to victims after a car crashed into a crowd of parade-goers in Alabama WKRG

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A car drove into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKRG reports.

A spokesman for the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama, says 11 members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band participating in the parade were among those injured, according to WKRG. Three band members are reportedly in critical condition.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was apart of the parade,” spokesman Grant Brown told WKRG. The driver was reportedly an elderly man.

A representative for Gulf Shores High School told CBS News that school was out of session for Mardi Gras on Monday and Tuesday. There are about 30 to 40 students in the band, but the school does not have further information about the number of students who were injured in the crash.

Video from the scene shows paramedics and emergency workers tending to several victims lying on the street:

The city of Gulf Shores released a statement on its Facebook page shortly after the incident:

