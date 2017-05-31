Bryce Harper's four-game suspension reduced by one game

(Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images)

Bryce Harper's four-game suspension handed to him by Major League Baseball for inciting a brawl has been reduced by one game, according to an official who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because it has not announced yet.

The Nationals' All-Star outfielder will begin serving his suspension Wednesday and be eligible to return Sunday at Oakland.

In Monday's game in San Francisco, Harper charged the mound after he was drilled by Giants reliever Hunter Strickland with a 98 mph fastball in an apparent revenge for a dispute that took place nearly three years ago during the 2014 National League Division Series. On Tuesday, Harper was fined and suspended for his role in the resulting bench-clearing melee, pending his appeal.

"I never want to miss a game playing baseball," said Harper on Tuesday on why he appealed. "See what they do and figure it out."

Strickland faces a six-game suspension. He has appealed it, but no decision has been announced.

