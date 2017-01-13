Bodycam shows naked woman stealing deputy's truck

(Photo: MCSO)

ELOY, Arizona -- ​The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released video of the moments leading up to a chase involving a naked woman and a stolen police vehicle.

It was Jan. 5 when deputies said a naked woman stole a patrol truck and was later taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 8 in Arizona.

It began when MCSO responded to a call at a Shell gas station. In the bodycam video, the nude woman can be heard claiming that she was raped.

As the deputy goes to find her something to cover up with, the woman jumps in the police vehicle and speeds away.

In a later interview, the suspect told AZfamily.com that she was high on drugs at the time, and she felt like her skin was on fire. The woman is now facing multiple charges.

