Biloxi slammed for marking 'Great Americans Day' instead of MLK Day

The city of Biloxi, Miss., found itself at the center of a twitter controversy after it announced city offices would be closed Monday for "Great Americans Day."

Nowhere in it's announcement did the city mention Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day," @CityofBiloxi tweeted on January 13.

Almost immediately people started slamming the city over what appeared to be a slight to Martin Luther King, Jr.

The city eventually responded, saying Biloxi does celebrate MLK Day and claiming the state named "Great Americans Day."

@CityofBiloxi The city did not name this holiday In fact, Biloxi touts MLK celebrations in our city. Visit https://t.co/xmExVuHERf — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 14, 2017

But as several media outlets pointed out, including Buzzfeed, a list of Mississippi state holidays does not mention Great Americans Day. Since 2015, the state has set aside the third Monday in January to observe the birthdays of both Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert E. Lee, the general of the Confederate Army.

Friday night, the Mayor of Biloxi sent out a tweet, saying, "As far as I'm concerned, it's called 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

The mayor followed that up with a post on the city's website, calling for the Biloxi City Council to change the name to match the federal holiday. Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, said the city dubbed the day "Great Americans Day" in 1985.

"The name has since been traced back to a City Council on Dec. 23, 1985 to proclaim the third Monday of every January “to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as other great Americans who have made important contributions to the birth, growth and evolution of this country,” he said in a statement.

The city council will meet Monday at 10 a.m. to vote on changing the official designation to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, WLOX-TV reports.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)