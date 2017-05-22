Billy Bush speaks on leaked Trump tape: 'I wish I had changed the topic'

Bush opens up about the aftermath of the lewd tape released last fall. ( Photo: The Hollywood Reporter)

Billy Bush is ready to return to television.

The former co-host of NBC's Today was axed from the morning show in October after a videotape from 2005 was released in which he and President Trump engaged in vulgar talk about women.

Bush described the subsequent months as "a roller coaster" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he made "a commitment to become a better, fuller man."

The former Access Hollywood co-host claims he's only listened to the tape three times and that each time makes him feel "totally and completely gutted."

The tape was equally as upsetting for his then 15-year-old daughter, Mary, who phoned him in tears from her boarding school asking why he was laughing at Trump's comments on the bus.

"It hit really hard," he told the industry news outlet, "and I stopped for a second, and I said, 'I have no answer for that that's any good. I am really sorry. That was Dad in a bad moment a long time ago. You know me. I am really sorry that you had to hear and see that.'"

Bush says for a time on Access Hollywood, Trump was his main priority. "I got access to Trump. And in my job, there's a lot of downtime, and there are off-camera moments where you have a short period of time to, in a chameleonlike way, connect with people," he shares. "If it's Martha Stewart, I would tell her about the new organic garden that I just started growing in my backyard.

However, he is remorseful for engaging in the conversation with the former host of The Apprentice in which Trump spoke of grabbing women by their genitals and attempting to entice Bush's co-star, Nancy O'Dell, into a sexual relationship.

"Looking back on what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic," Bush admits. "I didn't have the strength of character to do it."

Since the tape broke, Bush has walked across fire at a Tony Robbins seminar and introduced meditation and yoga into his routine.

"I have changed in a way that I think will make me better at my job," he says. "I've come out of this with a deeper understanding of how women can connect to the feeling of having to fight extra hard for an even playing field."

