Air Force investigates alleged misconduct with John Glenn's remains

In this handout provided by NASA, members of the public pay their respects to former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn as he lies in repose on December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images (Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA, 2016 NASA)

CINCINNATI — The Air Force is investigating allegations that an airman offered to show the remains of Sen. John Glenn to Pentagon inspectors at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, officials said Friday.

Col. Pat Ryder, an Air Force spokesman, said in a statement the inspectors declined to view Glenn's remains, but the offer alone was enough to launch an investigation into misconduct.

“The Air Force takes extremely seriously its responsibility to fulfill the nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to the fallen and care, service and support to their families,” said Ryder.

Glenn, who served as a Marine pilot in World War II and the Korean War before becoming the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, died Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95.

Before his internment at Arlington National Cemetery last month, Glenn's remains traveled to Ohio, his home state, which he represented for 24 years as a Democratic U.S. senator.

Glenn’s family has been notified about the investigation, Dale Butland, a longtime spokesman, told the USA TODAY Network on Friday.

“The family was contacted by the office of the secretary of the Air Force yesterday, who assured them that they were doing an investigation and they would take full responsibility for the investigation,” said Butland.

Military Times first reported the incident Thursday, quoting a "senior mortuary employee" who said the airman twice offered "horrified inspectors a peek at American icon John Glenn's dead body while the famed astronaut awaited burial earlier this year."

However, the military mortuary chief says Glenn’s remains were treated with “impeccable care.”

William Zwicharowski said Friday in a text message to The Associated Press that he’s proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for Glenn’s remains during the months between his death in December and his burial in April.

It is not the first time Zwicharowski has been a figure in an investigation of potential mismanagement of remains at the Dover base.

Zwicharowski and two other Dover mortuary workers were honored by the independent Office of Special Council in 2012 for their role as whistle-blowers in a scandal over undocumented and missing military servicemember body parts at the mortuary.

In 2009, Zwicharoski was told by a subordinate that some human remains were missing. An investigation ensued and Zwicharowski subsequently told the Air Force Inspector General that the inquiry had been mishandled.

Ultimately, an Office of Special Council investigation found that there had been a pattern of retaliation by leadership at the base against Zwicharowski and other mortuary workers over their statements to investigators.

Speaking to The (Wilmington, Del.) News Journal about the scandal in 2013, he said problems at the mortuary were in the past.

"I want to guarantee the families of our fallen, in the past and in the future, that they're treated with honor, dignity and respect here at Dover."

The investigation into the handling of Glenn's remains is being conducted by the Air Force Inspector General's Office.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the Air Force will determine what further corrective actions, if any, may be necessary and appropriate. If any allegations of misconduct are substantiated, those involved will be held accountable,” Ryder said.

Knight reports for The Cincinnati Enquirer; Wilson reports for The (Wilmington, Del.) News Journal. Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; Chrissie Thompson, The Cincinnati Enquirer; The Associated Press. Follow Cameron Knight and Xerxes Wilson on Twitter: @ckpj99 and @Ber_Xerxes

