Acting US ambassador to China resigns over Trump climate decision

David Rank, the acting US ambassador to China, resigned from his post in Beijing over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, according to sources cited in multiple reports.
Trump's pick for the position, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, resigned as governor and was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to China position on May 24.
Rank was holding the position until Branstad's arrival.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
