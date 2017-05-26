A federal judge tossed out 2 life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

Photo:(DAVIS TURNER/AFP/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, VA. (AP) - Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teenager took part in one of the most terrifying serial sniper murder cases in U.S. history, will be going back to court after a federal judge Friday threw out two life sentences on constitutional grounds.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk, Va. ordered that Malvo receive new sentencing hearings in Virginia after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

The new sentencing hearings are likely to result in prison sentences once again for Malvo, considering the weight of the evidence presented at the time. But the new court dates will also bring Malvo, whose lawyers claimed he was a naive adolescent who fell under the murderous guile of accomplice John Allen Muhammad, another shot at someday earning his release.

Michael Kelly, spokesman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, said Friday evening that the office is “reviewing the decision and will do everything possible, including a possible appeal, to make sure this convicted mass murderer serves the life sentences that were originally imposed.”

He also noted that the convictions themselves stand and emphasized that, even if Malvo gets a new sentencing hearing, he could still be resentenced to a life term.

Malvo also was sentenced to life in prison in Maryland for the murders that occurred there. But his lawyers have made an appeal on similar grounds in that state. A hearing is scheduled in June.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, causing widespread fear throughout the region. Currently, he is serving multiple life sentences at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia, a supermax prison.

Muhammad, 48, was executed in 2009. Lawyers for Malvo said Muhammad, who treated Malvo as his son and taught him marksmanship, had a Svengali effect on the youth and coerced him into the killing spree.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh, who helped prosecute Malvo, said the Virginia attorney general can appeal Jackson's ruling. If not, he said he would pursue another life sentence.

Muhammad, who had military sniper training, had befriended Malvo at a young age and enlisted the youth to commit random attacks. Malvo believed Muhammad when he told him that a $10 million ransom sought from the US government to stop the sniper killings would be used to establish a Utopian society for homeless black children in Canada.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional. Then, last year, the Supreme Court applied that case retroactively to sentences issued before 2012.

