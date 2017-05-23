6-year-old's plea to end violence goes viral

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

KSDK - Jeffrey Laney, 6, is afraid for his life and his loved ones because of the violence in St. Louis.

His mother posted a video of her son urging a stop to violence on her Facebook page. It has gone viral on social media with more than 70,000 views. It has been a violent week for children Laney’s age.

Saturday night a 5-year-old was shot in the chest near Beacon and West Florissant in North St. Louis.

On Tuesday, police said an eight-year-old accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot by another 13-year-old in North St. Louis.

Community leader James Clark of Better Family Life says more social service organizations need to reach out to families in crime-ridden areas, especially when it comes to parenting. Clark said they visit homes and make assessments to families in need of help, especially when it comes to improving parenting skills.

Laney just hopes something is done soon, he doesn't want to be afraid of crime anymore. As for the recent shooting involving the five-year-old, still no word on his condition.

