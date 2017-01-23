KHOU
15-foot sinkhole shuts down Tennessee highway

Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway is closed in both directions on Monday due to a 15-foot sinkhole.

WBIR Staff , WBIR 7:50 AM. CST January 23, 2017

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. -- Multiple lanes on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway are closed on Monday due to a 15-foot sinkhole.

The sinkhole started in the northbound lanes and broke into the southbound lanes, according to Blount County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Lance Coleman.

Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are responding to the scene.

TDOT expects to clear the area around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the department's Smartway Map.

The sinkhole closure of Alcoa Highway is not related to a water main break that forced a number of Blount County school closures on Monday morning, according to a South Blount County Utility District spokesperson.

