15-foot sinkhole shuts down Tennessee highway

Alcoa Highway is closed Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, due to a sinkhole. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. -- Multiple lanes on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway are closed on Monday due to a 15-foot sinkhole.

The sinkhole started in the northbound lanes and broke into the southbound lanes, according to Blount County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Lance Coleman.

Southbound lanes are unaffected, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT crews are responding to the scene.

Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are responding to the scene.

TDOT expects to clear the area around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the department's Smartway Map.

The sinkhole closure of Alcoa Highway is not related to a water main break that forced a number of Blount County school closures on Monday morning, according to a South Blount County Utility District spokesperson.

Related: TDOT Smartway Map

More: WBIR Traffic Map

Alcoa Highway (US 129/SR 115) is closed NB at I-140 due to a sinkhole at Singleton Station Rd. TDOT crews are on site assessing situation. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017

Due to a sinkhole on Alcoa Hwy, consider taking an alternate route to TYS this morning. Address for GPS: 2055 Alcoa Hwy, Alcoa, TN, 37701. — McGhee Tyson Airport (@FlyKnoxville) January 23, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)