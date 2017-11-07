NASA astronaut Dick Gordon dies at 88

Dick Gordon is photographed during a debriefing in the quarantine van aboard the USS Hornet, following the end of Apollo 12 mission on Nov. 26, 1969. (Photo: NASA)

Astronaut Richard 'Dick' Gordon has died at 88 years old, according to NASA. Gordon served as the command module pilot on Apollo 12 in 1969.

NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said the following in a statement on Gordon's passing:

“NASA and the nation have lost one of our early space pioneers. We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Gemini and Apollo astronaut Richard Gordon, a hero from NASA’s third class of astronauts."

Captain Gordon was part of the third group of Astronauts to be named by NASA in October 1963. He was also retired U.S. Navy captain.

Gordon was also the pilot for the Gemini 11 mission in 1966 where he performed two spacewalks. In total, NASA says he spent more than 316 hours in space on the two missions.

“Dick will be fondly remembered as one of our nation’s boldest flyers, a man who added to our own nation’s capabilities by challenging his own. He will be missed," wrote Lightfoot.

He retired from NASA in January 1972. For more information about his career, click here.

