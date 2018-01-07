Movie theater inside Katy Mills Mall evacuated after fire alarm goes off

(Photo: Sally Ramirez, KHOU 11 News)

KATY, Texas - The movie theater inside the Katy Mills Mall was evacuated Sunday evening after a fire alarm went off.

According to reports, fire officials and police officers are on the scene and are investigating at this time.

It is unclear if there was a fire at the outlet mall. We're told movie-goers will be issued a refund. There is no word on if stores inside the mall were also evacuated.

Details are limited at this time and we are working to gather more information. We will update this story as more details become available.

