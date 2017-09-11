Mother stabs newborn, tells police it was 'the devil's baby'

Tanishia Fielder, KDKA

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KTHV) -- A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after police say she stabbed her one-week-old baby in Swissvale on Friday.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that Tanishia Fielder, 32, is charged with stabbing her 8-day-old baby boy in the face. The child was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, Fielder admitted to the crime. She said she used a kitchen knife. Police later recovered a knife under a dumpster behind the Melrose Street apartment building.

“’It was the Devil’s child.’ That just kept coming out of her mouth,” neighbor Darius Warren said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’” Warren said he knew the mother and he couldn’t believe what happened.

She explained the crime to police, saying God told her she needed to kill the baby, dismember him and throw him in the garbage because he was by the Devil.

The father of the infant told police that he and Fielder got into an argument earlier in the day on Friday, and he saw her with a knife. He said she chased him with the knife, and he saw the baby stabbed and bleeding.

Warren called 911 for help when he saw the father run outside with the baby.

Fielder is facing multiple charges.



