Judge sentences mother who left child in hot car at hair salon

DECATUR, GA - A Geogia mother pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday for leaving her child in a hot car while she got her hair done.

Dijanelle Fowler, the 25-year-old mother of 1-year-old Skylar Fowler, was in court on Wednesday morning, charged with leaving the infant to die in a hot car last summer.

Fowler was charged with second-child murder, child cruelty and concealing the death of another. She faced a maximum of 40 years in prison.

After hearing witness impact statements from a number of family relatives, the father of Skylar, Louis Williams stood before the court to deliver an emotional statement. Williams had been deployed to the Middle East with the Army Reserve at the time of his daughter's death.

Judge Linda W. Hunter sentenced Fowler to a total of 15 years to serve on the counts and 5 years of probation.

Police said the mother left the child in the car for about six hours on a day last June when she was at a DeKalb County hair salon. The mother says she left the engine running and the air conditioner on.

But the car cut off, and officers say Fowler likely hid the child while someone helped her to restart the car.

They say she went to an Emory medical facility and called 911 from there, saying the child was having a seizure. The young girl was found dead in the back seat.

Speaking to 11Alive's Jennifer Bellamy on Tuesday, he said an example needed to be made.

"They need to make an example. Something like this can't happen, for a mother to leave her child in the car for six hours while she gets her hair done...she's told multiple lies," said Williams "I'd like for this case to make a statement so parents out there who are going through tough times don't neglect their children."

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said Fowler was expected to enter a guilty plea in court on Wednesday morning.

