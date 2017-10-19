More than 300k gallons of sewage spills after embankment collapses along Buffalo Bayou

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Public Works crews are making repairs after an embankment along Buffalo Bayou collapsed in west Houston on Thursday.

The collapse caused a 42-inch sanitary sewer pipe to fail and more than 300,000 gallons of sewage to spill.

The collapse was storm-related, said Houston Public Works. The area potentially affected by the spill near 9602 Longmont includes Buffalo Bayou and at least 300 feet downstream.

Officials say the city's drinking water is safe, but if you have private water wells, you should boil your water and have it tested.

The public is asked to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area.

Houston Public Works said in a statement Thursday afternoon, they are closely monitoring the situation and have installed a by-pass pump.

The pump will continue to provide wastewater service to customers in the area until permanent repairs are made.

Local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified.

