Mom showers Houston with healing hugs after Harvey

A week after Hurricane Harvey exacted its wrath, Shameka Carter stood near the entrance of a Houston grocery store, palms up, arms extended, giving hugs. Because Houston is hurting - and so is she. http://kare11.tv/2iSOZTX

KARE 9:48 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

