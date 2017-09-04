Mom showers Houston with healing hugs after Harvey
A week after Hurricane Harvey exacted its wrath, Shameka Carter stood near the entrance of a Houston grocery store, palms up, arms extended, giving hugs. Because Houston is hurting - and so is she. http://kare11.tv/2iSOZTX
KARE 9:48 AM. CDT September 04, 2017
