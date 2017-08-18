Mom charged after son, 7, dies in drunk driving accident

Edith Abrego (Photo: DPS)

HOUSTON - A woman has been charged after her 7-year-old son died in a drunk driving accident back in July.

Edith Abrego, 29, was charged with murder on Thursday for driving drunk in the accident that killed her son.

Abrego's son and two other children were inside her vehicle when she crashed into a light pole on July 7, 2017. Her 7-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

She and the other two children, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Is is unclear if she is related to the other two children.

