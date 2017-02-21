Mom and daughter looking to make history at Euless City Hall

DALLAS – In the small City of Euless, a couple of women are looking to make big political moves at City Hall.

Tupou Helu and Vera Layton are hoping to make history as the first mother and daughter to serve on Euless City Council. Both women are on the May 6 ballot.

Helu is running for Mayor against incumbent Linda Martin.

The longtime Euless resident says she is a business woman, originally from Tonga, a small island in the south Pacific. She is also a Sunday school teacher who says schools, promoting small businesses, and eliminating wasteful spending are top priorities.

“I believe that when I become mayor, I will cut all of those useless expenses,” Helu explained.

Days after Helu announced her bid for Mayor, Layton told the family she is running for City Council Place 2.

Layton said, “You know, I feel like in Euless, a lot of people are so comfortable, right now. I think that we kind of need to wake them up a little bit.

The 21-year-old is a pre-law student at the University of Texas Dallas. She says it is time for young voters to become more active in local politics.

“I definitely want to influence a lot of young people, to be aware of what’s going on,” Layton said. “Government related issues affect us daily, and we shouldn’t wait until we get to a certain age to start realizing it. We should realize it now.”

It is their first stint in politics. The mom and daughter say they are determined to make a difference.

“I believe success is all about who you help,” Helu explained. “It’s not about how much money you have, not what kind of car you drive. No. It’s not about where you are from. It’s about who you are going to inspire in life.”

The family says it is focusing on helping residents get registered to vote, for now.

