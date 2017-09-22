Mold Is A Big Problem Right Now

Whenever we get a lot of rain the mold count spikes. It's high because the mold is loving the wet ground we have right now. If your allergic to it, you already know all this. The mushrooms and fungus are very happy about the recent rain as well.

Then there's the flood. Thanks to Bethanie for sharing this post on my facebook page. If your home flooded and had water standing inside for more than a day, you most likely have mold growing behind cabinets, fixtures, anything that was attached to the walls even well above the water line.

It all has to come out and either be cleaned or thrown away. And in Bethanie's case, the drywall will most likely need to be cut to the ceiling. Hang in there Bethanie and all who are going through this very tough time. KHOU is Standing for You!

