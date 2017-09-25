Model drained of blood in grisly murder, autopsy shows

(Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Warning: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

LOS ANGELES, California - A model found dead in 2016 suffered head trauma and had her body drained of its blood, according to grisly details from an Los Angeles County autopsy report.

In May of 2016, the body of 30-year-old Iana Kasian was found in her condominium in West Hollywood.

Kasian's boyfriend, Blake Leibel, faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated mayhem and torture, which carry the death penalty.

According to a Los Angeles County autopsy report, Kasian suffered "exsanguination," the act of draining a person of their blood. The report also notes head trauma as another cause of death.

Citing details in the autopsy report, KABC says Kasian's scalp was missing, leaving her skull exposed. Also, parts of her right face were torn off, including her right ear.

The two had a one-year-old daughter together, who is now in the custody of Kasian's mother, KABC reports. The child was reportedly only four weeks old when Kasian was killed.

Leibel wrote a series of graphic novels, including Syndrome and United Free Worlds. He is the son of Canadian real estate developer Lorne Leibel.

